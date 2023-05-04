IRONTON — Lawrence County commissioners met with Gallia County officials Tuesday in the Crown City area to discuss potential tourism efforts the two counties can work on jointly.
Commissioners DeAnna Holliday and Mike Finley were among those on hand to talk about ways the counties can file a joint application for some $500 million in state funding.
“I think it’s going to be a great partnership,” Holliday said “This is our second meeting with them.”
Both counties have been awarded $250,000 in development funding for planning and tourism opportunities, she said.
“We want to submit a joint application,” Holliday said. “It will be a great development for both counties.”
Officials in the two counties are looking at potential campsites, bike trails, ATV trails and possibly a development along the Ohio River riverfront, Holliday said.
Developing recreation projects in the Mercerville area, the former Crown City strip mines and Timber Ridge in eastern Lawrence County also was discussed, Finley said.
“We’re looking to bring cabins and campsites to the area,” he said. “I think it went really well. They were very hospitable.”
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources already has stocked trout at both Timber Ridge and Lake Vesuvius this year, but that could be the last time that happens, Finley said. The trout can’t live at the two lakes due to the heat, he said.
“We’re looking for two five- to seven-acre lakes in Lawrence County where trout could be stocked in future years, Finley said. “We’re looking at sites with handicapped accessibility,” he said.
