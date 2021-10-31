IRONTON — Lawrence County has been awarded $16.8 million toward construction of a 200-bed jail, according to the office of Gov. Mike DeWine.
Senate Bill 310 set aside $50 million in state funds to help build or expand local jails in Ohio, and Lawrence County ended up with about a third of that even though there were some 50 applicants for the money, according to a release from the Lawrence County Commissioners’ Office.
“The Lawrence County jail issue has plagued our county for many years, and finding a solution has been a top priority of our current administration,” said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday. “We have stayed the course, made informed decisions and have finally obtained success with a grant application.”
To get the rest of the $15 million needed for a new jail in Ironton, however, Lawrence County voters will have to pass a half-percent increase in the county sales tax, from 7% to 7.5%, to pay for construction costs.
Currently, the state recommends the county only house 27 prisoners in the nearly 50-year-old jail on South 5th Street across the street from the Lawrence County Courthouse. The county is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to house prisoners in other county jails.
The county also is releasing dozens of people on bond prior to trial, some wearing ankle monitors, and every month several people are cutting off those $600 monitors. When caught, their prison sentence could be enhanced by up to three years.
“I am elated we were awarded that grant,” said Sheriff Jeff Lawless. “Christmas has come early to Lawrence County. We have been in dire need of a new jail for decades. It will be a benefit for the Lawrence County judicial system. A new jail will keep our community safe.”
Holliday said the grant is a tremendous opportunity for the county, “and I couldn’t be more grateful. Although the award doesn’t get us to the finish line, it’s a huge head start.”
Holliday called the effort to get the state money a collaborative effort between commissioners, Lawless, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Auditor’s Office and others, including State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, DeWine and the staff at the state Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.
If voters approve an increase in the county sales tax, possibly by next year, it would provide the funds needed to build and operate a $32 million jail, according to the release.
The county has 100 or more prisoners each day in the old county jail and at jails in Butler, VanWert, Morrow and Monroe counties, according to the release.
“Lawrence County has been faced with a jail crisis for over 20 years,” said Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. “The announcement today paves a path to solving this problem. We are faced with a terrible drug epidemic that has caused an increase in crime, and an adequate jail is necessary to keep our citizens safe.”
A 200-bed jail will be more expensive to operate, including higher costs for deputy jailers and higher food costs and utility costs, according to the release.
“I am grateful for the hard work and dedication from not only our local officials, but also those in Columbus who understand our needs,” Lawless said. “I am hopeful that the citizens will continue to support our efforts in the building and operation of this facility as it will be vitally important for the criminal justice system in our county.”
Commissioners have identified the former Lombard School building at 421 Lorain St. in Ironton as a potential site for a new jail. The county already owns the property, according to the release.