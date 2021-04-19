IRONTON — A Wheelersburg, Ohio, man rejected a plea deal last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court that would have sent him to prison for five to seven-and-a-half years.
Tyron Markel, 45, of County Road 45, was indicted last year on charges of felonious assault. He also faces community control sanctions violations.
Judge Andy Ballard set the case for trial May 3. It would be the first criminal trial in the county since the pandemic started more than a year ago. Jurors in the case will have to be socially distanced, Ballard said.
In an unrelated case, Ballard set a July 8 trial for Fred R. Aldridge, 40, of Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg. He is charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in 392 grams of meth, 24 grams of fentanyl and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
Two other people rejected plea deals this week.
Kaye R. McKenzie, 32, of the 800 block of High Street, Coal Grove, rejected a plea deal on charges of tampering with evidence and community control sanctions.
She rejected a deal that would have sentenced her to prison for 30 months. A pretrial was set for May 19.
Michael S. Sharp, 46, of the 2500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 18 months on charges of domestic violence and a community control sanctions violation for criminal child support. He owes about $17,000 in back child support, according to officials.
In other cases:
■
- Mary K. White, 29, of Township Road 1534, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in 13 grams of heroin in the vicinity of a school. Bond was set at $50,000.
■
- Megan R. Adkins, 28, of County Road 26, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. She was ordered to complete drug treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton. She also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
■
- Samuel C. Santee, 37, of the 2600 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
■ Samantha G. Maynard, 28, of Tomahawk, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth, tampering with evidence and receiving $6,625 in cash from an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.