IRONTON — A Lawrence County man convicted last year of felonious assault and misdemeanor assault was released after serving about 10 months on a four- to six-year prison sentence.

James Newcomb, 55, was granted a judicial release last week by Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard. A jury convicted Newcomb of felonious assault for ramming a car containing two people who came to rural Lawrence County on Jan. 3, 2021, with drones and controllers to film what they believed was an alleged illegal cockfighting operation.

