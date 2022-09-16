IRONTON — A Lawrence County man convicted last year of felonious assault and misdemeanor assault was released after serving about 10 months on a four- to six-year prison sentence.
James Newcomb, 55, was granted a judicial release last week by Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard. A jury convicted Newcomb of felonious assault for ramming a car containing two people who came to rural Lawrence County on Jan. 3, 2021, with drones and controllers to film what they believed was an alleged illegal cockfighting operation.
Steve Hindi, a victim of an assault, described himself as part of an animal protection organization. In a letter to Ballard, he claimed Newcomb and an accomplice took a drone, a controller and two body cameras from the animal rights advocates and later destroyed them.
“Newcomb committed his violent criminal acts to protect his illegal cockfighting operation,” Hindi said in the letter Ballard read in open court.
Newcomb never was charged in Lawrence County with cockfighting, a misdemeanor. Hindi claims local law enforcement chose not to investigate his claims of cockfighting. He said an undercover agent had film to back up the claims.
However, Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said the animal rights group failed to provide him with the name of the agent.
Sheriff Jeff Lawless said deputies looked into the cockfighting claims and were unable to develop a case and get a warrant.
A jury convicted Newcomb on felonious assault for running two people off County Road 4, ramming his truck into a vehicle containing two animal rights activists. The car subsequently overturned and was totaled, Hindi said.
The activists, including one person from Chicago, also have filed a civil suit against Newcomb. That case remains active and has not been settled, according to Hindi.
Both Hindi and another animal rights activist, Adam Fahnestock, said Newcomb has shown no remorse or apologized for the assault.
Steve Nord, an assistant county prosecutor, opposed the motion for early release.
Jonathan Tyack, a Columbus, Ohio, lawyer representing Newcomb, filed the application to release his client early from prison. Tyack said Newcomb had no prior criminal record, asking, “Just give him a chance … rather than rotting in jail.”
“The jury was outraged at your conduct,” Ballard said to Newcomb.
The judge said Newcomb’s initial response was that he didn’t do it and showed no remorse during final sentencing in the trial last year.
“I was not surprised by the jury verdict,” he added.
Newcomb last week apologized for his conduct.
Ballard said the court can be a place of healing and believed Newcomb’s apology.
“I’m sorry for everything that was done,” Newcomb said. “I will never mess up again. I want to put this behind me. I’m ready to get on with my life.”
Newcomb subsequently said he initiated the contact with Hindi. Newcomb will be on probation for five years and, if he violates community control sanctions, faces going back to prison for three years and two months, Ballard said.
“There will be no weapons, no illegal activity on your property,” Ballard said.
He also fined Newcomb $500 and ordered him to pay court costs and do 200 hours of community service. He also ordered Newcomb to have no contact with Hindi or Fahnestock.
