IRONTON — A Lawrence County man was indicted earlier this week on a charge he stole a winning $1 million lottery ticket from his aunt, according to Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Brandon S. Haas, 29, of Ohio 93, Ironton, was charged with one count of aggravated theft. He is charged with stealing a winning, scratch-off Ohio lottery ticket worth $1 million.
Haas is charged with trying to cash in the ticket. Lawrence County authorities were able to have a stop payment on the winning check, said Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
In another high-profile case, two Dayton, Ohio, residents were indicted on charges of trafficking and possession of 854.24 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin.
The drugs have a street value of more than $100,000, Anderson said.
It was the largest drug seizure of fentanyl in the history of the county, Anderson said.
The drugs were found in a room at the Country Hearth motel along U.S. 52. Authorities obtained a search warrant and seized the drugs Oct. 19, according to court records.
Trevelle Marshun Scott Sr., 45, and Jessica D. Ruggles, 37, both of Dayton, both were charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs. Scott also was charged with having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm).
Each of the drug charges carries a maximum penalty of 11 to 14 1/2 years in prison.
The weapons charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The drugs were sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Identification to be tested and were found to contain fentanyl, Anderson said.
None of the three were in custody Thursday, Lawless said.
The indictments were returned Tuesday.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.