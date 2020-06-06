IRONTON — A Lawrence County man violated a treatment program and was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Justice Center in Scioto County.
Ryan Goodpaster, 21, of Township Road 1611, Proctorville, admitted violating intervention in lieu of conviction during a hearing Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court. Judge Andy Ballard ordered him to stay drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
In an unrelated case, Stephen Grimm, 26, of the 200 block of Sharon Road, Ashland, pleaded guilty to the theft of $29,000 from Family Dollar. A restitution hearing and final sentencing was set for June 15.
In other cases:
- Joshua Poholsky, 46, of the 2600 block of South 12th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to a charge of possession of heroin. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond.
- Rashawn Tillman, 20, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction for a year and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Jackie Payne, 46, of the 3000 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, denied violating community control sanctions. She was placed on home confinement pending another hearing.
- Shena Rose, 33, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. She was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Taylor Stevens, 29, of Reed Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, admitted violating community control sanctions. Stevens was sentenced to time already served.
- Tyler Cable, 20, of Ohio 7, Crown City, violated provisions of a drug treatment program and was placed in a drug diversion program.