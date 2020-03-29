IRONTON — A Lawrence County man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to four to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
Roy Lewis, 54, of Township Road 155E, Pedro, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. Lewis could be eligible for early release after serving three years in prison.
In an unrelated case, Jonathan Jarvis, 29, of Old Buckley Road, Ashland, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, tampering with evidence and vandalism.
He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. Jarvis was ordered to complete a 135-day treatment program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
In other cases:
- John Patterson Jr., 20, of Gallipolis, Ohio, had a drug charge dismissed after being placed on treatment in lieu of conviction. Patterson was drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Eric Roach, 42, of County Road 37, Scottown, pleaded innocent to charges of possession of drugs and burglary. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond. He was allowed to continue working, but was ordered to be on home confinement the rest of the time. He also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
- John Neal, 43, of Kentucky 503, Wurtland, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to possession of controlled substances and aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- James Hayes, 37, of Sandy Hook, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Sheena Rose, 33, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Christopher Douglas, 35, of Private Drive 350, South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.