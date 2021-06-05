CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — It’s not a chance at $1 million, but Lawrence Municipal Judge Donald Capper is offering folks in his criminal court a chance to get $150 taken off their fines or costs providing they get a COVID-19 vaccine.
About 10 people have taken advantage of the reduced fines or three days of community service by getting a COVID-19 shot administered by personnel from the Lawrence County Health Department at the municipal court in Chesapeake.
The health department set aside 25 vaccine doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week, Capper said.
“We wanted to do the one-shot vaccine so we wouldn’t have to worry about the follow-up shot,” Capper said.
After the shot is administered, municipal court employees are offering to sign people up for the Vax-A-Million lottery.
Two $1 million winners already have won the program set up by Gov. Mike DeWine.
Similar programs are being set up in West Virginia and Kentucky for those who have gotten the vaccines.
The program is being offered to those facing misdemeanor charges for things like shoplifting and driving under the influence. Capper said the program could be extended to those in traffic court if the health department is willing.
While no one facing jail time is being offered the deal, one person who showed up late for court last week was facing a weekend in jail, Capper said. That person ended up getting the vaccine before appearing in court, he said.
Some of the people in municipal court are part of a population that is hard to reach, he said.
“No one has to take the offer,” Capper said. “The Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) is trying to get vaccines for 70% of the country. We aren’t there yet.”
Capper decided to offer the vaccines after seeing other judges making similar offers.
“I am happy with it,” he said.