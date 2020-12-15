BURLINGTON, Ohio — Instead of working at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ironton Municipal Court, about 20 volunteers spent time acting as Santa’s helpers Monday evening.
“This year, more than ever, these children need something to look forward to,” said Lt. Nick Lunsford, commander of the Ironton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “We are glad to participate in something that will make with a difference.”
The volunteers participated in a Shop with a Cop program at Walmart on U.S. 52 in Fayette Township.
“The families appreciate what we do,” Lunsford said. “That makes it all worthwhile.”
Sheriff Jeff Lawless said the program raised about $6,000 this year, which is down from previous years. “It’s been tougher this year due to COVID.”
The money will allow the volunteers to spend about $200 on some 30 children, he said.
“We usually have fundraisers, sell apple butter and other things,” Lawless said. The pandemic had forced them to cancel the fundraisers and rely on donations, he said.
“We have deputies, dispatchers and jail employees,” Lawless said. “We have been doing this for about a dozen years.”
“This is special,” Lawless said. “We see kids struggling every day in our line of work.”
This year the deputies did the shopping while the families stayed up front at Wal-Mart.
“This is a good program,” Lawless said. “It brings joy to us. It also makes a bond with them. We want to see the program continue. We will start working on next year.”