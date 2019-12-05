COAL GROVE, Ohio — Lawrence County officials agreed Tuesday to hold a special meeting next week to decide whether to put a 1.75 mill levy back before voters next March.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners held its last regular meeting of the year Tuesday at the new Joint Response Operations Center in Coal Grove. Commission President Freddie Hayes Jr. said the board would meet in special session later this month to review next year’s budget.
The board also will meet at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Lawrence County auditor’s conference room on the second floor of the courthouse in Ironton to determine whether to put the levy issue back before voters in the Ohio primary election March 17. The filing deadline to get an issue on the primary ballot is Dec. 18.
Lawrence County voters rejected a proposed 2.5 mill levy to support 500 county residents with developmental disabilities last month by a total of 7,046 to 6.692. More than 3,700 county residents subsequently have signed petitions asking to put the issue back before voters. The new proposal would be for five years while the old levy proposal would have been for 10 years.
The proposed levy would raise more than $2 million annually. A resident with property valued at $100,000 would pay an additional $62.50 per year if the tax is approved.
Jim Kratzenberg, an Ironton businessman, spoke against the levy proposal at the board meeting. He said property owners voted against the levy for purely economic reasons. “We have to find another way to fund” developmental disabilities programs. “We can’t carry the financial burden.”
He said new tax bills coming out next month will be higher due to state mandated assessments on properties. Rome Township residents could see taxes go up by 20 percent. “My business in Ironton went up 100 percent,” Kratzenberg said.
Ohio is one of less than a dozen states that doesn’t charge state taxes on to-go food orders, he said. “We have to have people fight Columbus,” he said.
The board also approved a two-year contract extension with 14 911 dispatchers. The union employees will receive a raise of 35 cents per year in each of the next two years, Hayes said.
In other action, the board donated $500 to the Ironton High School Tigers football team, which will be headed to Canton, Ohio, Saturday to play for the state championship. The donation is to help defray some of the cost of the trip.