IRONTON — Three elected officials filed earlier this month with the Lawrence County Board of Elections as candidates in next year’s March 17 primary.
Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard filed as a Democratic candidate for judge. Providing he advances to next year’s general election, he would run as a nonpartisan candidate. Ballard was elected judge in 2016 to fill the unexpired term of the late Scott Bowling.
Paul David Knipp filed Friday as a Republican candidate for Lawrence County auditor. Knipp was named as county auditor to replace Jason Stephens who resigned to take over as state representative in the 93rd District.
He was appointed last month by the county Republican executive committee to fill the post through November of next year. There are two years remaining on the term after the election next year.
Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson also filed Friday for reelection to another four-year term as county treasurer. Patterson filed as a Democratic candidate for county treasurer.
Several other people already have filed as candidates for next year’s primary.
Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson filed as a Republican candidate for another four-year term as prosecutor.
Dr. Ben Mack, Lawrence County coroner, filed earlier as a Republican candidate for coroner.
County Treasurer Steve Burcham also filed earlier as a Democratic candidate for county treasurer.
The filing deadline for next year’s primary is Dec. 18, according to the Lawrence County Board of Elections.