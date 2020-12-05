IRONTON — Lawrence County officials plan to freeze the county's $16.7 million general fund 2021 budget at 2020 levels, according to Chris Kline, deputy county auditor.
The commissioners had planned to approve the 2021 budget this week, but subsequently delayed to put it off for about a week or more, Kline said Friday.
The county is required to approve a new budget prior to the end of the year under Ohio law.
There are a few exceptions in new budget, including a 5% increase in health care costs for county employees, Kline said. Otherwise, the spending levels will remain the same, he said.
The commissioners agreed to set aside an insurance of $1,000 to about 20 county employees who chose not to take county insurance and are covered by a spouse's plan during a meeting Thursday, Kline said.
In other action, the board:
- Approved a $500 donation to the Friends of Ironton.
- Appointed Stephen H. Thompson and Debra E. Jones from the office of Probate-Juvenile Judge Patricia Sanders to the Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
- Authorized County Engineer Patrick Leighty to proceed with the force account for normal maintenance and repair of county roads.
- Authorized the county engineer's office to reduce the weight limit on various bridges. The county has some 325 bridges along county and township roads, Leighty said.