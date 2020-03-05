IRONTON — For the third time, the Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services ambulance district will try to get suitable bids to build a new ambulance station in the Pedro area near Rock Hill schools.
New bids for the station, projected to cost about $500,000, could be let out as soon as the end of this week, said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday.
The first two sets of bids were rejected as too high. The last time the project was let out for bids last year, the bids came in at nearly $850,000 on a project that was estimated to cost about $450,000.
“We finally feel we have an acceptable budget package that maintains the viability of our EMS program,” Holliday said Tuesday. “We’re hoping to have the bids out by Friday, have the construction start this spring and hope to have it operational by late fall.”
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners is working with the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. to get the project out for bid this time, Holliday said.
The board wants to be good stewards of county tax money set aside for the project, Holliday said. After the last round of bids was rejected, the project was re-engineered with an eye toward saving money, she said.
While the project has taken much longer to begin than anyone wanted, it is important that the new station be built in a fiscally responsible manner to protect the taxpayers’ money, ambulance district officials said in a prepared release.
The board of commissioners signed a contract with the Lawrence County Community Action Organization for services in 2020 for $65,000.
In other action, the board approved an agreement with Athens County for Lawrence County to receive $80,000 in federal funds for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families administrative funds.