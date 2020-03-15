IRONTON — The Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy is one of the best-kept secrets in the Tri-State, according to Sharon Daniels, program director.
The academy includes Head Start and Early Head Start programs, which are free, as well as child care programs, which are based on income levels, said Daniels, who has a doctorate in early childhood education.
“Our main goals are safety and getting children ready for kindergarten,” Daniels said. “We have a five star (the best) rating by Ohio Job and Family Services.”
To get that top rating, the academy needs more staff, lower group sizes, healthy and safe playgrounds, she said.
“We are very, very proud of that rating,” Daniels said.
Most Lawrence County schools have full-day kindergarten programs that are for children who are 5 by Aug 1. The academy also has programs in several local school districts including Fairland, Symmes Valley, Chesapeake, Dawson-Bryant and Ironton, she said.
The Early Childhood Academy program serves some 860 children and has some 200 employees including teachers, aides, cooks, bus drivers, maintenance, family advocates and other staff, she said.
“We have programs for pregnant women,” Daniels said. “We provide nutrition and other services for pregnant women. Parents are the first teachers.”
The academy also transports 150 children around the county, she said. “We have five new school buses. Some of them have more than one run per day.
“We have a creative infant curriculum from birth to age 5,” Daniels said.
The Head Start and Early Head Start program offers breakfast, snack and lunch for the children, she said.
The program is funded through the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization. Federal, state and local funds are provided to provide academy services at 11 locations in the county.
The Head Start program was renamed the Early Childhood Academy to reflect all the programs it provides, Daniels said.
Anyone wanting to check on services provided by the academy can call 740-533-9077.