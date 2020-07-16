Essential reporting in volatile times.

Students and families get a chance to wish their teachers farewell during a drive-by graduation ceremony at Burlington Elementary School on May 23, 2020, in South Point, Ohio. Lawrence County schools will receive state funds for COVID-19 pandemic expenses.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON — Several Lawrence County schools will receive more than $600,000 in state funds for COVID-19 pandemic expenses, according to the office of State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill.

The State Controlling Board released more than $100 million across the Buckeye State for local schools, according to a news release. Stephens’ 93rd District received some $1,323,748 for local schools, according to the release.

Lawrence County schools receiving funding include the Chesapeake district, $75,249; Fairland schools receiving $76,999; Rock Hill schools receiving $114,527; South Point schools receiving $96,678; Symmes Valley schools receiving $61,169; and the Tri-State STEM&M Early College High School in South Point receiving $2,278.

Gallia County local schools are to receive $197,534, according to the release.

“I am confident that our local schools in the 93rd House District will use these funds to further prepare to bring our students back into the classroom this fall,” Stephens said in a prepared release. “Our schools are such an essential part of our communities, and I applaud the state Controlling Board for securing these necessary funds.”

The school aid is based on enrollment, with additional funds to support students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students, according to the release.

The sum also includes transportation costs.

The money can be used for a variety of needs including protective equipment and sanitation and remote learning, according to the release.

