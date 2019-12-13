LOUISA, Ky. — Open Arms Animal Shelter, operated by the Lawrence County Humane Society, will participate in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “empty the shelters” adoption day event Saturday at two locations.

The event will feature a reduced fee of $25 for the adoption of cats and kittens only.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Petsmart in Ashland and at the shelter, 820 Isaac Park Road in Louisa, Kentucky.

Those wishing to adopt a cat or kitten must bring a pet carrier to transport the animal.

For more information, call or text Beverly Pack at 606-571-6224.

