IRONTON — Despite spending about $800,000 to house prisoners in other Ohio jails, Lawrence County officials won’t have to provide additional funds for the sheriff’s office this year.
“We have enough money to make it through the end of the year,” Sheriff Jeff Lawless said Tuesday.
The county has had to supplement additional funds in some recent years to make it through the end of the year after Ohio jail officials required the county to limit the number of prisoners that could be held at the county jail on South 5th Street.
The jail, across the street from the courthouse, is limited to holding 52 prisoners, the number it was designed to house when it was built in 1972. That requires deputy jailers to house prisoners at several other Ohio jails.
The county spent $921,521 to house prisoners in other Ohio jails in 2018 plus $235,848 in medical costs for prisoners, said Chris Kline, deputy county auditor. Through the end of November, the county spent $664,471 to house prisoners in other county jails and $144,472 for medical expenses, he said.
Kline said the county could start 2020 with a $2.1 million surplus. Since the board won’t get substantial revenues until first-half taxes come in by March, the board needs to start 2020 with a carryover to cover expenses the first several months of the year.
The county is required by Ohio law to end the year with a balance in its accounts.
Lawless also has asked commissioners for additional funds to buy new cruisers for the sheriff’s road patrol deputies. He said he hopes the board can buy four cruisers and an ATV early next year.
With the commissioners planning only one more meeting before the end of the year to discuss the 2020 budget, Kline, the board’s county administrator, was directed to process transfers and appropriations needed to end the year in the black.