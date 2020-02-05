IRONTON — The Lawrence County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force was awarded a $76,162.64 grant Monday to supplement local efforts to fight drug activity, according to a news release from the Office of Gov. Mike DeWine.
The award was part of more than $2 million in state funds to fight drug activity in the Buckeye State, according to a news release.
“Ohio’s task force officers work day and night to identify and arrest the drug traffickers who are fueling addiction,” DeWine said in a prepared release. “These grants will help local authorities continue this important work as well as expand law enforcement’s role in preventing substance abuse through prevention, education and proactive outreach.”
County attorney Brigham Anderson said the task force, which operates out of his office, applied for the grant last year. While most of the grants the drug task force receives are 75/25% matches, this grant is fully funded, requiring no local match, said Dave Marcum, task force director.
The state grant will be used to supplement the organization’s $300,000 budget to buy equipment and supplies and for confidential funds for undercover drug operations, Anderson said.
“We do in excess of 200 undercover drug buys each year,” Anderson said.
Those undercover buys lead to sealed drug indictments returned nearly every month, he said. There were six such indictments from a grand jury last week, he said.
“This will greatly help with local drug enforcement and education,” Anderson said. “I want to thank Gov. DeWine for including this grant in the state budget. It will help Lawrence County tremendously in fighting the drug epidemic we’re currently facing.”
The program is being administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services, according to the release.