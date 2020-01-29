COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Land Bank has torn down 232 residential and three commercial sites over the past 2 1/2 years and plans to demolish 10 to 20 more blighted properties this year.
The focus now for the land bank is to start getting the properties back on the tax rolls, county Treasurer Steve Burcham said Tuesday during a Lawrence County Board of Commissioners meeting. About 70 parcels are now available for purchase and are listed on the website, lawrencecountylandbank.org. Starting in August, another 10 to 15 per month will be listed, Burcham said.
Burcham helped secure about $3.8 million in state funds to run the land bank program in Lawrence County. The purchase of the properties will help the county continue the program, according to Tom Schneider, land bank director.
Meanwhile, the Ohio Legislature is considering allocating $100 million for Ohio land banks, Burcham said. If that happens, he said, the land bank program could move forward on redeveloping old gas stations around the county.
In other action, commissioners agreed to extend county dog tag sales through Feb. 29 before costs increase. The cost for tags currently is $16 for non-spayed dogs and $12 for dogs that have been spayed, said County Auditor Paul Knipp.
The board also:
- Accepted the resignation of David Fattaleh from the county Emergency Medical Services.
- Hired Marko Bookhamer, Brian Soper, Brian Moyers and James Elliott as part-time emergency medical technicians for the EMS.
- Changed the status of Charles Broughton from full-time to part-time paramedic for EMS.
- Approved the preliminary resolution of intent to establish Private Road 266 in Rome Township.