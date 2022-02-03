KENOVA — A couple are suing a local child-care facility claiming an employee struck their child, resulting in a concussion.
Alex and Morgan Middleton claim in the suit Playmates Preschool Child Development Center staff applied an ice pack to the 6-year-old's wound rather than call for medical help.
The couple say in the suit their child was playing March 11, 2021, when Playmates employee Alexandra Perdue “swung her arms at the child, striking him so hard" the boy fell backward "hitting his head violently against the ground.”
More than an hour later, the suit says, a Playmates staffer texted Alex Middleton saying the boy jumped onto a teacher's back, fell and hit his head. The text said the boy “seems fine but says his head is hurting,” the suit says.
Alex Middleton picked his son up from school roughly two hours after the fall, finding the boy disoriented, the suit says. The child later vomited. The couple took the boy to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion, according to the suit.
The couple returned the following day to Playmates, where they viewed surveillance video that showed the boy being struck by a blow they claim lifted the child's "feet off of the ground," according to the lawsuit. The boy also suffered a black eye and bruises, the suit says.
The boy was diagnosed with autism when he was approximately 18 months old, according to the claim. The condition makes it difficult for him to communicate, the suit says.
Playmates Executive Director Jeanette Barker declined to comment Thursday.
A lawsuit outlines the grievance of one party against another. It does not present both sides of the issue in question.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
