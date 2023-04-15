The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — An ongoing lawsuit in Greenbrier County Circuit Court alleges that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources knew children were in danger in the home of Oreanna Myers and failed to act on several reports of abuse prior to their slayings.

The Charleston law firm Bailey and Glasser filed a civil action in December 2022 on behalf of Raven Danell Frisbie Bumgarner, who is administratrix of the estates of her two children, who were killed by Myers, along with three other children, in a murder-suicide in Greenbrier County.

