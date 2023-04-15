CHARLESTON — An ongoing lawsuit in Greenbrier County Circuit Court alleges that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources knew children were in danger in the home of Oreanna Myers and failed to act on several reports of abuse prior to their slayings.
The Charleston law firm Bailey and Glasser filed a civil action in December 2022 on behalf of Raven Danell Frisbie Bumgarner, who is administratrix of the estates of her two children, who were killed by Myers, along with three other children, in a murder-suicide in Greenbrier County.
Officials in the Greenbrier County Circuit Clerk’s Office said subpoenas were sent out in the case in March.
In December 2020, Myers killed five children — Shaun Dawson Bumgarner, 7; Riley James Bumgarner, 6; Kian Myers, 4; Arikyle Nova Myers, 3; and Haiken Jirachi Myers, 1 — with a .410-gauge shotgun before setting the home ablaze and taking her own life.
Myers’ body and suicide notes detailing her struggles with mental illness were found near a picnic table in the yard.
Myers was the biological mother of three of the children and stepmother to the two listed in the lawsuit, Shaun and Riley, who were the biological children of Raven Bumgarner and Brian Bumgarner.
The complaint filed with the lawsuit details a long history between the DHHR and the Bumgarner children, who were removed from the custody of Raven and Brian Bumgarner in 2016.
While the parents were in the process of reestablishing custody, Brian Bumgarner became involved with Myers to the point where “the court system included her in the overall calculus of determining the placement” of the children, according to the complaint.
Ultimately, the court gave primary custody to Brian Bumgarner and Myers, without vetting Myers before allowing the children to live with her, while Raven Bumgarner was allowed visitation rights, according to the complaint.
Brian Bumgarner and his two children began living with Myers and her child, and the couple conceived two children together, according to the complaint.
Myers and Raven Bumgarner were required to interact to coordinate child care, pursuant to a custody agreement, according to the complaint.
In March 2018, the complaint states, Myers attacked and beat Raven Bumgarner with her fists in front of the children, resulting in a criminal complaint and an arrest warrant against Myers.
The lawsuit alleges that the DHHR knew about the attack and the charges against Myers but continued to allow the children to live in the house, even though a West Virginia State Police trooper investigating the incident contacted a Child Protective Services employee about the case.
In August 2020, after noticing a bruise on one of the children, the staff of a local dental office made a complaint to the DHHR’s 24-hour Abuse and Neglect Hotline while the children were at the office for an appointment, but no action was taken by the agency, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit also alleges that a certified child care provider made a report to the DHHR hotline regarding the children that also resulted in no intervention. The complaint also notes a report made to the DHHR and CPS by Raven Bumgarner’s brother that resulted in no action.
The lawsuit alleges that the DHHR failed to perform mandatory statutory duties and failed to follow proper procedures, policies and protocols mandated by the Child Welfare Act and other regulations. The lawsuit also alleges that the DHHR’s failure to act and to protect the children from harm caused them to suffer greatly before their deaths.
The DHHR did not respond to requests for comment.
A year after the slayings, in 2021, the case was discussed in testimony before the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families, where people questioned whether more could have been done to protect the children.
During the meeting, an employee of the dental office, Sarah Peters, told the committee that, in addition to the bruise, she witnessed an adult male verbally abusing the child in the parking lot during the same appointment, according to coverage by the Gazette-Mail.
Peters told the committee she called the local CPS to report suspected child abuse, but she was referred to the hotline. Peters said she was asked for basic personal information on the boy and his siblings, according to the Gazette-Mail article.
She emphasized that the child was visibly “super scared of” the man. Before she could send pictures and explain her suspicions further, Peters said the operator abruptly ended the call. She was later informed there would be no investigation, as the agency did not suspect abuse or neglect, according to the article.
The DHHR has been the subject of much scrutiny by the Legislature, which approved a bill recently to restructure the department into three agencies, amid systemwide problems that include staffing shortages in Child Protective Services.
The Legislature also recently approved a bill that would allow CPS workers to be paid more in border areas of the state, where West Virginia salaries are less competitive than surrounding states and jobs are harder to fill, according to lawmakers. Some lawmakers criticized the bill for failing to address staffing shortages in other areas of the state.