An excessive force lawsuit has been filed against two law enforcement officers and their departments in Boone County.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a woman who says the officers beat her to the point of unconsciousness while she was handcuffed and took her to a hospital, where they dropped her off as a Jane Doe, despite knowing her identity. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of W.Va.
The defendants in the case are Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Camryn Daniels and Madison Police officer Joe Marino. Also named in the case are Madison Police Chief Chet Burgess and Madison Mayor James Hudson, along with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the Boone County Commission. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker was not named individually in the lawsuit.
Around 11:33 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2022, Daniels was dispatched to a disturbance in Wharton. While en route, the deputy was advised by dispatchers that a woman at a party was causing a disturbance, according to the lawsuit.
Daniels was provided with the woman’s name when the call was dispatched, the lawsuit says.
In a criminal complaint, the deputy described the woman as foaming at the mouth and making odd statements at the time he arrived, according to the lawsuit. However, she had no visible injuries when the deputy encountered her.
According to the lawsuit, despite describing what appeared to be a severe medical or mental health crisis, Daniels did not request an ambulance.
The woman, who was 5-foot-4 and weighed 119 pounds, allegedly struck Daniels in the face with a closed hand when he attempted to place her in handcuffs. The deputy then used a stun gun on the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. She was then placed in handcuffs, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit says Daniels punched the woman in the face with a closed fist when she refused to get into his patrol car. The deputy alleges the handcuffed woman attempted to bite him during transport. As a result, the deputy stopped the vehicle, opened the back passenger door and again punched the woman in the face when she allegedly tried to swing her legs out of the car, according to the lawsuit.
Daniels resumed transport and the woman allegedly again attempted to bite him, according to the lawsuit. This time, the officer, while driving, elbowed the woman in the face, causing her nose to bleed, the lawsuit says. The woman continued to behave in an agitated manner, striking the windows of the vehicle, causing the officer to use pepper spray, according to the lawsuit.
The last thing the woman remembers is the deputy stopping the vehicle a final time and opening the rear passenger door, where one or more other officers were standing, according to the lawsuit. Her next memory was of waking up at Charleston Area Medical Center.
The lawsuit says records from Boone County Emergency Management reveal the deputy stated the woman, who was handcuffed in the rear seat, was fighting him and that he had deployed pepper spray with no effect.
Marino ultimately transported the woman the final five miles to Boone Memorial Hospital, where she was dropped off as a Jane Doe, despite Boone County Emergency Management providing the officers with her name, the lawsuit says.
The woman had to be transferred to CAMC for facial injuries that required surgery, including a right pterygoid fracture, bilateral maxillary sinus fractures, bilateral orbital floor fractures, a left orbital wall fracture, a left zygomatic arch fracture, a bilateral nasal bone fracture, a nasal septum fracture and bilateral periorbital hematoma.
According to the lawsuit, Daniels involved has a history of excessive force complaints, with at least two other lawsuits having been filed against him. Additionally, the lawsuit says, the deputy has acknowledged striking detainees on at least 25 occasions in the past two years.
The woman is being represented by the firm Calwell Luce diTrapano of Charleston.
“The excessive force in this case is appalling. The defendant deputy was twice the woman’s size and punched her repeatedly, breaking every bone in her face and causing permanent neurological injuries,” attorney Dante diTrapano said. “These few officers that use their size, power and control to injure and kill our citizens need to be held accountable.”
The mayor’s office, the Boone County Commission and the sheriff’s department did not return messages seeking comment on Friday.
Burgess said he was made aware of the litigation through media reports and had not had a chance to speak with the officer named in the lawsuit.