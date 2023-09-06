The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

An excessive force lawsuit has been filed against two law enforcement officers and their departments in Boone County.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a woman who says the officers beat her to the point of unconsciousness while she was handcuffed and took her to a hospital, where they dropped her off as a Jane Doe, despite knowing her identity. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of W.Va.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

