WAYNE — A lawsuit has been filed alleging Kellogg Elementary School aides physically abused a kindergarten student last year and were allowed to remain active with school activities even after a video of the incident surfaced.
The lawsuit was filed in Wayne County Circuit Court earlier this month by the child’s mother against the Wayne County Board of Education, Superintendent Todd Alexander, Executive Director of Elementary Education John Waugaman, Director of Special Education Sherry Webb, Kellogg Elementary School Principal Rebecca Richards, school aide Donna Davis and nurse aide Patricia Watson.
Filed by attorneys Abe Saad and Hoyt Glazer, the lawsuit alleges violations of the West Virginia Human Rights Act, negligent hiring and retention, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, battery, assault and violation of other statutes.
Alexander declined to release a statement about the lawsuit because of the ongoing litigation.
According to the civil complaint, the mother’s 6-year-old son attended Kellogg for the 2019-20 school year as a kindergarten student. Because the child is diagnosed with autism and has difficulty communicating, the child would rotate between the main kindergarten class and a special education class with school aides, which included Davis and Watson.
He was also supposed to receive speech and occupational therapy, and attend sessions with a school psychologist for an autistic assessment, as part of his Individualized Education Program. The attorneys allege the school was not compliant with his IEP during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years, however.
The boy was assigned a teacher’s aide to sit with him during different portions of the day; however, the attorneys allege the school would remove him from certain school activities instead “because it was simply easier for the teachers and school administrators.”
The parents noted the child allegedly stating he did not want to go to school around Sept. 13 and would cry.
Davis served as a teacher’s aide at the school and oftentimes served as the aide assigned to the child’s classroom. At least one observer said it was apparent Davis did not like the child and had said to an employee, “Oh, god, take him,” the lawsuit alleged.
The complaint alleges in September 2019 another teacher aide witnessed Davis drag the child by his arm and shirt or push and toss him on the floor while he was grunting and yelling in discomfort. Davis was also allegedly witnessed slamming the child into a desk before forcing his head downward.
The unidentified aide recorded the incident in case it continued, and it did. The video allegedly shows Davis and Watson dragging the child across the floor, verbally assaulting him and physically restraining him. Davis can be seen forcing his head to the ground and demanding the then-5-year-old pick something off the ground.
The video continues for some time, and at one point shows Davis smacking the child on the back of the head, before ending with Davis punishing him by pinching his arms with a clothespin.
The unidentified aide went to the school’s principal, Richards, to inform her what she had witnessed, and was allegedly told that “sometimes special education students need to be handled different than normal students” before being told to go back to class. Richards allegedly declined to watch the video.
Later, the aide was told to send the video to the principal and delete it. Waugaman and Webb also allegedly asked her to delete the video. The aide did send the video to Richards, but did not delete it.
The school board turned the matter over to Child Protective Services, whose investigation said the abuse was “substantiated,” the complaint read.
Davis and Watson were suspended, but were allowed to resign rather than be subjected to discipline. However, after their suspensions and resignations, the defendants continued to frequent various schools and interact with students, teachers and administrators. The attorneys said this was apparent by postings on social media.
Davis was seen at Buffalo Elementary and Vinson Middle School. The child also saw Davis once at Kellogg Elementary after her resignation, which caused him to have an anxiety attack, the complaint said.
After Davis and Watson’s resignations, the child began to enjoy school and his performance and behavior drastically improved, the attorneys wrote.
The case has been assigned to Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Jason Fry.