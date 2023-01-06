The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School teachers and aides left a disabled 15-year-old boy sitting in a soiled diaper, denied him food and water and mocked him as he moved his bowels, a lawsuit claims.

Since he began attending Huntington High in August, the boy has “been battered, belittled, barricaded into a corner, deprived of food and drink, and left to sit in his own feces and urine for extended periods of time,” according to the suit, filed against the employees and Cabell County Schools by the child’s parents, Teresa and Clinton Mills.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

