The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX court legal 02.jpg

HUNTINGTON — A lawsuit filed against Cabell County Schools and four current and former employees alleges teachers and aides at Explorer Academy “restrained, ridiculed, threatened, and shoved” a special education student in spring 2021.

The lawsuit, filed May 5, states a then-9-year-old child who has autism and attended Explorer Academy was subjected to “ongoing and continuous improper punishments and restraints” between March and May of 2021.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you