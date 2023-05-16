HUNTINGTON — A lawsuit filed against Cabell County Schools and four current and former employees alleges teachers and aides at Explorer Academy “restrained, ridiculed, threatened, and shoved” a special education student in spring 2021.
The lawsuit, filed May 5, states a then-9-year-old child who has autism and attended Explorer Academy was subjected to “ongoing and continuous improper punishments and restraints” between March and May of 2021.
The lawsuit names the Cabell County Board of Education, former Cabell County Schools employee Kim Conway, Diana France, Kayla Byrd McDowell and Brooke Heck. The Cabell County Schools website lists France, McDowell and Heck as current employees at Explorer Academy.
Cabell County Schools Communication Director Jedd Flowers said, “(T)he school district does not generally comment on pending litigation.”
The lawsuit states after the child was put under the care of the defendants, they started engaging in “troubling and self-deprecating behavior.”
The lawsuit states when the child’s parent watched video footage after Conway accused the child of injuring her, Conway can be seen repeatedly shoving the student.
Though the child was originally set to be suspended for “injuring” Conway, the lawsuit states the parent was told after viewing footage that the suspension would be removed from the child’s education record. The lawsuit states the suspension remains on the child’s record.
The lawsuit states as a result of the defendants’ actions, the child has suffered maladaptive behaviors, refused to attend school, requires extra medication, began engaging in escalating behavior, attempts to run away when panicked and suffers from severe emotional distress.
The lawsuit accuses all defendants of negligence and loss of filial consortium, or the loss of care, affection and companionship. The Board of Education is also accused of negligent supervision, violation of the Rehabilitation Act and disability discrimination in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Kim Conway is accused of civil battery, civil assault and defamation for previously accusing the minor of injuring her, which the lawsuit states can be proven false with video evidence.
Diana France and Kayla Byrd McDowell are also accused of civil battery and civil assault, according to the lawsuit. All individual defendants are also accused of intentional infliction of emotional distress and violation of the U.S. Constitution.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
