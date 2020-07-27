HUNTINGTON — A local outreach group and its leaders are suing two creators of social media pages for defamation surrounding remarks made when one of the men was confronted in 2018 about missing fundraiser money.
The civil lawsuit was filed against Kris Allfrey and Norm Miller by attorney Abe Saad on behalf of Grace Community Outreach Ministries, led by Connie and Paul Miller. Filed this week in Cabell Circuit Court, it alleges negligent defamation, slander, interference of a business and contractual relationship, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
According to the complaint, Connie and Paul Miller started Grace Food Pantry in 2013 to assist and feed people in need. Its services have evolved to include “Connie’s Kids Club,” a backpack program that feeds children and provides personal hygiene, clothing and other necessities for children.
The nonprofit program is operated out of the Guyandotte United Methodist Church in Huntington and feeds about 147 children a week, although in April it fed approximately 3,000 people in need.
The relationship started when Norm Miller, the founder and lead administrator for the Facebook group “Huntington City Watch,” was offered a place for his community watch group to meet monthly for a few months in 2018. A Facebook page is an online place for community members to discuss various topics. Huntington City Watch’s focus is on police activity throughout the area.
In the spring of 2018, Norm Miller reached out to Grace Community Outreach to see if it would be interested in his group hosting a food drive and fundraiser for the pantry. The outreach accepted the offer and was allegedly told Norm Miller would hold an auction for a police scanner and sell T-shirts to raise funds.
Although the outreach was not consulted, a GoFundMe online fundraiser donation page was also created with the listing, stating it would go directly to the pantry to feed kids.
During the fundraisers, Connie Miller exchanged messages with Norm Miller, in which he said he had collected about $1,000 in donations.
To this day, however, the outreach program has never received any funds.
Members of the Huntington City Watch community began questioning Norm Miller on the status of their donations after some contacted Connie Miller and were told she had not received any money or donations. The plaintiff also made a Facebook post to clear up any confusion that she had received funds, the lawsuit said.
Around this time, another Facebook page called “Real Huntington” was created by Allfrey, with the goal of providing information about corruption in the city of Huntington. The page has more than 4,323 people who follow it.
At one point Allfrey posted an anonymous alleged complaint filed against Grace Community Outreach Ministries with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office stating Connie Miller had committed fraud, was on drugs and had committed tax evasion. However, Saad said an investigation did not exist against the outreach.
In May 2020, Norm Miller posted a podcast on Facebook, where he ranted about the outreach, stating donors had told him not to give her the money because she suffers from substance use disorder, she had not filed tax returns and was not licensed through the state.
While Saad said all those claims are false, they match with the allegations Allfrey put on the Real Huntington page, leading him to believe the anonymous post was submitted by Norm Miller.
As a result, several donors and leaders of other nonprofits contacted Connie Miller with concerns, stating they cannot do business with someone under investigation, although she was not. This has caused the pantry to suffer, the lawsuit alleges.
The case has been assigned to Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles.