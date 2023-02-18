HUNTINGTON — Two Republicans who filed to run for a Cabell County Commission election last year and were ruled ineligible to run by county ballot commissioners have filed a lawsuit in Cabell County Circuit Court.
On Wednesday, the case was moved to federal court in Huntington because the claims in the lawsuit raise constitutional questions.
Plaintiffs Jan Hite King and Kimberly Maynard, in the lawsuit filed on or about Jan. 30, 2023, assert they were deprived of their constitutional rights by not being allow to run for public office.
The defendants include former Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith, County County Assistant Clerk Samantha McCollins, the Cabell County Commission and current Cabell County Clerk Scott Caserta in his capacity as the clerk, but the suit acknowledges he was elected after the events stated in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states the plaintiffs tried to work with the clerk’s office to submit corrected filings that showed they were eligible to run in Magisterial District 1, but were not given proper instructions and were told magisterial district maps were not available to confirm residencies and redistricting had not been completed at the time they filed.
The county ruled them ineligible in March of last year after evidence presented to the Board of Ballot Commissioners of Cabell County showing addresses used on their paperwork placed King in Magisterial District 2 and Maynard in District 3.
Two resolutions unanimously approved by the ballot commissioners said that on Jan. 29, 2022, King and Maynard filed to run in Districts 2 and 3, respectively. The resolutions said both women filed again and swore they lived in Magisterial District 1. Filings presented as evidence showed both candidates used their same addresses.
Legal counsel for both the county and the candidates sent letters regarding the eligibility of King and Maynard to run for the 1st District seat to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
Michael Clifford, an attorney representing King and Maynard, wrote in a Feb. 9, 2022, letter to the Secretary of State’s Office that a staff member of the County Clerk’s Office told King to change her magisterial district on her Jan. 29, 2022, filing and King complied.
Clifford also wrote Ancil Ramey, an attorney representing the county, sent a letter to both candidates that instructed them to submit corrected filings that showed they were eligible to run in Magisterial District 1.
Ramey, in a responding letter Feb. 11, 2022, wrote the staff member did not instruct King to change the district number, but processed the original filing. He also said the commission adopted a three-district magisterial map at its Dec. 9, 2021, meeting and that the map is in the clerk’s office and online. Ramey also sent the Secretary of State’s Office a letter about the filings Feb. 4, 2022.
Ramey said in the letter, “If these candidates do not withdraw their knowingly fraudulent certificates of candidacy by the statutory deadline, I will refer the matter to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Cabell County for a criminal investigation, and file a formal complaint with the Office of the Secretary of State.”
The lawsuit acknowledges the plaintiffs received a letter from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office informing them that an election law complaint had been filed. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office said by law it cannot comment.
The Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the matter was referred to the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for special investigations due to a conflict of interest. Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Deerfield said he was appointed special prosecutor in December and the matter is still pending.
Cabell County Commission officials also refused to comment, citing pending litigation. Charleston attorney Wendy Greve is representing the defendants in the case and did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
The lawsuit goes on to say the plaintiffs followed the letter of the law and relied on information provided by the defendants. It asserts the Cabell County Commission, in last-minute action, sought to redraw the magisterial districts and reduce the number from five to three, so as to specifically eliminate certain candidates.
The defendants say they sustained physical, mental and emotional damages, incurred medical expenses, suffered embarrassment, humiliation, deprivation of liberty, sustained lost wages and loss of future wages and are entitled to recover damages.