CHARLESTON — A Greenbrier County woman says West Virginia Senate leaders and state Capitol staff violated her First Amendment rights when they threatened to arrest her last month for recording the Senate’s debate on a bill that would have restricted abortion access in the Mountain State.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia filed two lawsuits Monday on behalf of Tiffani Morgan Walton in both Kanawha Circuit Court and federal court claiming they violated her legal right to record government officials during public government proceedings.
The ACLU and Walton are asking the judges to issue injunctions that would keep West Virginia Capitol staff and Senate leaders from preventing people to record and observe “open governmental proceedings.”
Walton was at the West Virginia Capitol on July 29, the last time the state Legislature convened during its third special legislative session. Gov. Jim Justice convened the Legislature to consider a 10% cut to the state’s personal income tax rate and to clarify restrictions to abortion access in state law.
Senate officials and Capitol staff permitted Walton to film debate in the Senate about the personal income tax reduction, but they intervened when she began filming debate about House Bill 302, the bill that would have made it a crime for doctors to perform abortions, according to the lawsuits.
“Walton correctly insisted she was within her rights to record the debate in a non-disruptive manner,” according to a news release from ACLU-WV. “(Capitol Police Officer Van) Armstrong laughed at her and threatened to arrest her if she did not leave the gallery.”
The interaction was recorded by a reporter with Mountain State Spotlight, and video of the incident was submitted as evidence in the case.
The parties have asked judges to grant the injunction before Sept. 11, when the Legislature is set to convene for interim committee meetings.
Armstrong, along with Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, Senate Assistant Sergeant-At-Arms Grover Miller and West Virginia Protective Services Director Kevin Foreman are defendants in the federal lawsuit filed in the Southern District of West Virginia.
The West Virginia Senate and the West Virginia Division of Protective Services are named as defendants in the case filed in Kanawha Circuit Court.
Blair had not been served the lawsuits Tuesday and declined to comment on them.
Nick Ward, an attorney for ACLU-WV, said the U.S. Constitution, state law and existing legal precedent clearly show members of the public have “every right to record public officials during public meetings.”
“Sunshine laws lie at the very heart of our democracy,” Ward said in a news release from ACLU-WV. “Without transparency government cannot be held accountable by the people it serves.”
Debate about the abortion restriction bill went well into the night July 29, the fifth day of the special legislative session.
People supporting abortion access rallied in the Capitol throughout the day and night. Blair eventually had abortion access supporters removed from the Senate chambers during debate.
The legislative session never formally adjourned.
It ended with the Senate declining to take up Justice’s personal income tax proposal and with the Senate and House of Delegate at a stalemate about how they would restrict abortion access.
Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.