The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

court blox 5.tif
Metro Creative

CHARLESTON — A Greenbrier County woman says West Virginia Senate leaders and state Capitol staff violated her First Amendment rights when they threatened to arrest her last month for recording the Senate’s debate on a bill that would have restricted abortion access in the Mountain State.

The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia filed two lawsuits Monday on behalf of Tiffani Morgan Walton in both Kanawha Circuit Court and federal court claiming they violated her legal right to record government officials during public government proceedings.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.