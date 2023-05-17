HUNTINGTON — Nearly two years after an inmate’s family member posted confidential grand jury documents on social media, a Cabell County defense attorney was ordered to serve a 30-day suspension.
However, the disclosure resulted in a discovery of false testimonies and a plea deal offer of a much lower sentencing for the attorney’s client.
On April 20, the state Supreme Court of Appeals ordered Andrew Courtenay Craig’s license to practice law in West Virginia to be suspended for 30 days and him to pay the costs of the proceedings — a total of $217.94.
The court filed that Craig violated Rule 1.6 Confidentiality of Information of the Rules of Professional Conduct.
Before the suspension, Craig filed a motion that included three time frames for a suspension to allow him to avoid disruptions in other court cases.
He told The Herald-Dispatch he was notified at 3:15 p.m. April 20 of the suspension, which he was told would begin the following morning.
“They didn’t even give me time to put in motions. I can’t file motions now. I can’t call courts and reset things ‘cause that’s being a lawyer,” Craig said. “So, in other words, I had an hour and 15 minutes by this Court.”
Craig said he had 40 to 50 active cases in multiple courthouses in West Virginia when he was notified of the suspension.
Craig’s client, Jacob Benjamin Loper, was in a drug conspiracy case from June 2019 in which he could have been sentenced to over a decade in prison.
In a plea deal, Loper pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and was sentenced to one year and six months.
The other two charges in the indictment were dropped — conspiracy to distribute a quantity of heroin and use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, Loper’s arrest came after search warrants were executed at locations along 26th and 27th streets in Huntington while a shooting was investigated.
“(Craig) said as a result of the disclosure (in the social media post), the United States re-interviewed the other defendant and combed through Mr. Loper’s jail calls, where they found a conversation that confirmed Mr. Loper was not involved as the other defendant had suggested,” the report of the hearing panel subcommittee stated.
Craig said he repeatedly asked the court to look into the case before the social media posts because his client would not have been in Huntington at the time. He said Loper was in Columbus, Ohio, where he was at a halfway house and employed.
“It’s admitting ... that they didn’t do their job until something like that blew up in their face and then they went back,” Craig explained about the discovery of phone calls.
Four days after photos of the confidential paperwork were posted, Craig received an email from the United States Attorney’s Office. The email included phone call recordings from jail between Loper and another person that proved Loper was not involved.
Craig received another email including the submission of the plea approval documents to plea guilty to count three of the indictment, possession with intent to distribute heroin.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office was notified that photos of a grand jury transcript was posted on social media on or about June 11, 2021. Officials reached out to Craig.
Craig replied via email on the same date of the social media post, “Spoke to my client, his girlfriend, and mother. Told them it must come down now. To get a hold of whoever.”
Loper’s girlfriend was interviewed by a governmental investigator, and she admitted to taking the photos. She then provided the photos to Loper’s family members, who made a post to “out an individual as a cooperating government witness.”
Craig told the court that witnesses in the grand jury gave contradicting testimonies. He also said the other defendant implicated Loper and his grandmother — which was proven later to be false by a jail phone call made in February 2021.
Once Craig received the transcript, he provided the documents a week before the post to the family members who were considered necessary witnesses.
“The witness repeatedly lied and misrepresented to law enforcement and his family about the contents of his grand jury testimony,” Craig stated in his answer to the statement of charges.
“The witness had admitted to multiple people he had testified. Furthermore, this is a case that required actual disclosures of testimony in the grand jury transcript because it involved family members against family members.”
Craig continued that full disclosure was the only way to provide family with proof the grand jury witness had lied about the defendant and the family.
Craig told the court he only received the first COVID-19 shot two months before meeting the family and was living with a person who had a compromised immune system. He said no one unvaccinated was allowed into the home.
Loper’s girlfriend met Craig on the sidewalk of his home with a mask on. Craig informed her of the secrecy of the documents and let her read the transcript in her car that was 45 feet away from him, according to Craig’s statements.
“(Craig) watched (her) through the front door the entire time. She exited the vehicle and returned the transcript to (Craig),” the document stated.
Craig denied that he should have had a reasonable expectation that the girlfriend could photograph or share information. Craig said the ability to share confidential information could have also occurred in his office with recording devices.
“(Craig’s) decision to allow (her) to take the grand jury transcript to her vehicle for review outside of his dominion and control does not comport with his duty to keep information confidential,” the report filed by the Supreme Court stated.
“(Craig’s) actions allowed that information to become public which, in turn, created the potential for cooperating witness to be physically harmed by any member of the public who was upset by his actions.”
After nearly 23 years of practicing law, the 30-day suspension was be the first punishment Craig has received on his record, he told The Herald-Dispatch.
“While regrettable, my client was being erroneously prosecuted. He was going to lose more than a decade of his life,” Craig said.
“The only reason that I accepted the suspension is because the records were in my possession when it happened; I can’t deny that happened.”