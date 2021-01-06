HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will hold two special meetings this week, on Wednesday and Thursday, to discuss future planning and the construction of four new school buildings.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, board members will meet beginning at 3:30 p.m. to receive State of the School presentations from the Local School Improvement Council (LSIC) chair and principal from the following schools:
3:30 p.m., Village of Barboursville Elementary School
3:45 p.m., Martha Elementary School
4 p.m., Salt Rock Elementary School
4:15 p.m., Culloden Elementary School
4:30 p.m., Altizer Elementary School
While the meeting is open to the public, no official action will be taken. Anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Members of the public may choose to attend the meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, call 304-553-7794. Upon connection, enter access code 322731088, followed by the pound sign.
The board will meet again the following day, Thursday, Jan. 7, for a public meeting with the lead architect for the construction of four new school buildings in Cabell County. The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the board conference room.
“He will be taking everyone through the pros and cons of each one of the sites we’ve looked at and taking public input from each of the communities,” Assistant Superintendent Kim Cooper said.
In this first of two public meetings regarding school construction, the contractor will discuss Milton Elementary and the Career Technology Center. The remaining schools, Davis Creek and Meadows Elementary, will be discussed at the second public meeting beginning at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 14.