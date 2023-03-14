The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Leaders from Marshall University, West Virginia University and the West Virginia government will visit several states in the coming months as a continuation of economic development tours that began last year.

In connection with the ChooseWV tours, Marshall President Brad D. Smith, West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee, members of the universities’ staffs and individuals from the West Virginia government including House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, will visit Seattle, Los Angeles and Houston during the week of June 25, Smith said. They will also visit Boston on May 17 and 18.

