HUNTINGTON — Leaders from Marshall University, West Virginia University and the West Virginia government will visit several states in the coming months as a continuation of economic development tours that began last year.
In connection with the ChooseWV tours, Marshall President Brad D. Smith, West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee, members of the universities’ staffs and individuals from the West Virginia government including House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, will visit Seattle, Los Angeles and Houston during the week of June 25, Smith said. They will also visit Boston on May 17 and 18.
“The goal of Choose West Virginia is to recognize that we have a great story to tell, but we have historically not been the greatest storytellers,” Smith said. “We are a humble people as a state, and so I tease when when I’m out on the Choose West Virginia tour, and I say that if it wasn’t for John Denver singing ‘Country Roads’ and if it wasn’t for Matthew McConaughey making a movie, people wouldn’t know a lot about our story.”
Smith, Gee, members of the West Virginia government and others from the Marshall, WVU and WV government staffs visited several different locations in connection with the ChooseWV tours last year, including New York; Washington, D.C.; and California’s Silicon Valley in July and Charlotte, North Carolina, in December.
During the tours, the group met with CEOs, investment bankers, government officials, trade ambassadors and alumni, Smith said.
“We got a crash course in economic development when Fortune 200 company Nucor selected Mason County last year, and these ChooseWV visits stemmed from a lot of those lessons learned,” Hanshaw said in an emailed statement.
“We heard from those executives how much they appreciated being able to get the state’s decision-makers on the phone or in a meeting room right away.
“We learned the country doesn’t know about the new and boundless opportunities we have here in West Virginia because they’re not even looking at West Virginia,” Hanshaw continued. “And we realized that if a little outreach from one department is good, then a lot of outreach from a wide and united front is great, so we hit the road this summer in what started out as a bit of an experiment.”
Smith said that West Virginia is “at a strategic intersection where our greatest assets are the answers to many of the questions the rest of the world is struggling with.”
“So we have incredible talent, we have amazing communities that are attractive to live in and we have business-friendly policies and universities that are aligned in trying to create opportunities for employers to choose us,” Smith said. “And that story in a post-COVID world is resonating for remote workers, it’s resonating for CEOs who want to create offices where they know where their employees are going to be taken care of and it just really is coming together in an incredibly strong way.”
Smith said those on the ChooseWV tours are sharing “West Virginia’s current status in terms of our game plan and our strategy,” as well as what they need to know about hiring employees, opening an office or potentially starting a business in the state.
“Jobs are not paychecks, they’re dignity,” Smith said. “They’re a reason to get out of bed. They’re a reason to show you that you’re a part of something bigger than yourself and that you can make the rest of your community stronger. So, economic development will help West Virginia not only create better livelihoods, but it’ll create better lives, because it’ll help us avoid the things that sometimes we turn to when we’re in despair, whether it’s substance abuse or anything else, and so that’s why economic development is so important.”
Others who regularly participate in the ChooseWV visits include Sen. Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Mitch Carmichael, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, Smith said.
“We try to do more listening than talking,” Hanshaw said. “We try to show how nimble and responsive we’ve become as a state government to enact business-friendly policies, and we continue working on those connections after the first meetings.”
Another round of ChooseWV visits is being planned, he said.
“Choose West Virginia gives state policymakers and higher education leaders an opportunity to share a positive message about the Mountain State directly with business and industry leaders across the United States who are considering future investment decisions,” Gee said in an emailed statement. “I am proud to be part of this coalition which I believe is making a difference in promoting economic development efforts in West Virginia. Working together, we can leverage our expertise, our drive and our connections for the betterment of the entire state.”
