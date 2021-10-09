WAYNE — Wayne County Schools’ superintendent said he and the Board of Education’s hope for the year is mainly to address learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but to also create internships with local businesses and expand the county’s robotics league.
Superintendent Todd Alexander and the Wayne County Board of Education recently discussed goals for the 2021-22 school year and decided that providing opportunities and hands-on activities will encourage students to be more active in school, making up for lost learning time along the way.
“The idea is that if we give them these chances outside of school, whether it’s robotics or something else they are interested in, they are less likely to miss school,” Alexander said. “We want to give them opportunities where they want to come to school and that will, in turn, help make up for some of that time lost from last year.”
The county has hired interventionists to work in the schools to determine which students have suffered extreme learning loss and create ways to make up for the lost time. These interventionists are working with students and teachers to ensure students are not overwhelmed by extra materials but still receiving the education they deserve, Alexander said.
Interventionists are working with students, sometimes in the classroom and sometimes being pulled out of the classroom during elective classes, and general assessments are in progress.
Alexander said he and the board are reviewing the interventionists’ plans now and will review them again in the winter to determine if students are catching up or if changes to the program need to be made.
Internships with local businesses were a talking point for the board before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but were delayed due to focusing efforts on virtual learning, Alexander said.
While still in the early stages, Alexander said the board hopes to set up at least one internship opportunity before the end of the school year.
“We eventually want to expand and have different internship opportunities available for different fields,” he said. “That way our students can gain some experience in a field they want to pursue, or even so they can try a career path and realize that is not what they want to do. Either way, internships are beneficial.”
The board also hopes to expand the robotics league already implemented at Wayne High School, Alexander said.
The ultimate goal is for the league to be available at all elementary, middle and high schools and they would be able to compete against each other. Alexander said leagues are expected to start forming in winter.
Alexander said introducing robotics at a younger age can help young students be interested in learning about STEM fields, while also introducing them to trade jobs.
Another goal out of the board members’ hands right now is the approval of the consolidation of Buffalo Middle and Buffalo Elementary schools.
The board previously submitted a funding request to the West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia School Building Authority and was denied in April. They have resubmitted the project for funding and should receive an approval or denial in December.
According to a list created by the state Department of Education, Wayne County’s project was high on the list for necessity but just below the projects that received funding.
Alexander said this makes the board hopeful to receive approval in this round of funding.
If the project is rejected again, he said, the board will have around 1 1/2 years to find funding elsewhere before they are required to scrap the project or reconstruct it.