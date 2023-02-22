Wesley A. Fisher presents “The Found Museum: Collections Throughout the World of Unclaimed ‘Heirless’ Art Looted from Jews by the Nazis and Their Allies” on Tuesday at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The theft of millions of items from Jewish people during the Holocaust was the topic of a lecture delivered by Wesley Fisher, Ph.D., Tuesday evening in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall at Marshall University.
Fisher is director of research for the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany Inc., helping the organization that has spent the last 70 years restoring items to Jewish people around the world and is one of the founding members of the National Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C.
During his remarks, Fisher focused on the cultural genocide that occurred during the Holocaust, when millions of items were stolen from the Jewish people.
“Holocaust education is important and interesting and it has certain aspects of it, which are not paid enough attention,” Fisher said.
The Holocaust was a terrible harm, he said, but there was so much more harm done than just the genocide. The ways governments around the world handled the impact is questionable and something to learn from, he added.
“Well, think about the following: You have managed to survive a genocide in which the idealists killed every last man, woman and child of your particular group. … The only thing you can remember about your parents, or your grandparents, is how your grandfather’s mustache smelled,” Fisher said.
Jewish people had lost everything that made them who they were — they had no government to take care of them, and no one to monitor and make sure they received all their belongings back, said Fisher. Only 20% of the Jews of Europe have been given what was taken from them, or compensated for such items.
Fisher’s lecture was sponsored in part by Dutch Miller Auto Group.
Chris Miller, president of Dutch Miller, met Fisher’s son Max through the Faith and Freedom Coalition that just recently began in West Virginia. Timothy Head, the executive director of the coalition, is who inspired Miller to bring the event to Huntington.
“I think it’s important to integrate these kind of open-minded conversations inside of academia and inside of universities because there’s a changing in the mindset where people are starting to become more pro-Palestinian ... without remembering and realizing what occurred when it came to mass genocide of the Jewish people, and I think that it’s really really important to extend that dialogue and talk about all the hard, gritty realities and truth that existed,” Miller said.
When introducing Fisher before the lecture, Miller mentioned that many people believe the Holocaust did not happen or believe that it was over-exaggerated. He said he hoped the event could open the minds of those in attendance to what really did occur because “the past is a brutal thing, and we need to be very, very honest about it.”
