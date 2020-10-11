COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence Economic Development Corp. has been awarded a $600,000 grant to clean up contaminated sites and get the properties back on the county tax rolls, said Commissioner Colton Copley.
The development corporation is working to come up with sites where the grant funds can be used for economic development, Copley said.
“We don’t have any sites yet, but they’re working on it,” he said. “We want to get those sites cleaned up and back on the tax rolls. Some of that is prime real estate.”
The commissioners were told about the grant Tuesday during a Lawrence County Board of Commissioners meeting in Coal Grove.
Bill Dingus, executive director of the development corporation, said the grant “is good for economic development. It will allow for assessment of former service stations and small industrial sites.”
The grant was approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Dingus said.
The board also signed a lease with JB Nets for space on the Wilgus Tower, a move that will expand broadband access to rural county residents, Copley said.
“We’re constantly working on broadband access,” Copley said. “Today was a big step. It takes time for things like this to develop.”
The lease could help extend broadband to school districts including Symmes Valley and Rock Hill, which are located away from development along the Ohio River. School districts including South Point, Chesapeake and Fairland also could be able to provide more access to students, he said.
In other action, the board met with representatives of MetLife, which insures a number of county employees.
“We’re looking at a minimal increase” in rates next year, Copley said. He said the board is likely to renew its insurance contract once the cost estimates are reviewed.
The board also:
- Referred a request for a speed limit study on County Road 115 in the Chesapeake area to County Engineer Patrick Leighty.
Approved the promotion of Justin Spurlock to full-time paramedic station supervisor, effective Oct. 4.
- Named Caleb Dempsey as a full-time paramedic and Jeffrey Kirkendall, Brandy Canafax and Zachary Delotell as part-time EMTs for the ambulance district.