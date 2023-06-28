Singer Lee Greenwood performs at halftime of NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys during a performance dedicated all all members of the U.S. armed forces in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
Dan Ferguson discusses renderings as the Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance and the Woody Williams Foundation announce the commencement of a capital campaign to raise funding for a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on October 12, 2022 near the Memorial Arch in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Country music star Lee Greenwood is expected to perform during the unveiling of a new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument near the Memorial Arch in Huntington in October.
Last May, Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, prepared a written request that a monument honoring the families of those whose loved ones died during military service be built at Memorial Park. He intended to present the request to local government entities, but his health declined and he died June 29, 2022, at the age of 98.
