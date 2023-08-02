People voice their support of the parks and libraries before a Cabell County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, outside of the Cabell County Board of Education Office in Huntington. The Cabell County Board of Education is proposing to eliminate all funding to the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and almost 90% of the funding to the Cabell County Public Library through the upcoming Excess Levy.
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library System will move forward with legal action against the Cabell County Board of Education following its vote Tuesday to reduce library funding by approximately 90% in the proposed excess levy call.
During a special meeting Wednesday, the library’s Board of Directors gave permission to Executive Director Breana Bowen and legal counsel Dennis Taylor to pursue all available remedies to resolve the funding issues from the Board of Education’s decision, including litigation, legislative solutions and seeking alternative sources of funding.
