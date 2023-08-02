The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library System will move forward with legal action against the Cabell County Board of Education following its vote Tuesday to reduce library funding by approximately 90% in the proposed excess levy call.

During a special meeting Wednesday, the library’s Board of Directors gave permission to Executive Director Breana Bowen and legal counsel Dennis Taylor to pursue all available remedies to resolve the funding issues from the Board of Education’s decision, including litigation, legislative solutions and seeking alternative sources of funding.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

