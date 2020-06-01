Legal services to conduct Tenant Advice Clinic
IRONTON — Southeastern Ohio Legal Services (SEOLS) in conjunction with the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization will conduct a Tenant Advice Clinic from 1-2 p.m. Monday, June 1, at the Ohio Means Jobs office of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action agency at 120 N. 3rd Street in Ironton. The Tenant Advice Clinics will continue on Mondays through August.
The purpose of the clinics is to advise tenants about state and federal housing law, and provide resource information to tenants, especially those with pending eviction cases before the Ironton Municipal or Lawrence County Municipal Courts. Legal areas likely to be discussed with tenants include rent payment requirements, conditions issues, Fair Housing and rent escrow rights.
The Southeastern Ohio Legal Services in Portsmouth provides no cost legal services to qualifying persons of low income in Lawrence County, as well as Scioto and Adams counties in Ohio. The office is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday (except federal holidays). The office can be contacted via portsmouth@seols.org and 740-354-7563 and 800-837-2508.