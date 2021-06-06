Marine Stan Legge of Milton received the 2021 Department of West Virginia Marine of the Year award during the annual state convention in Elkins on May 15, according to a news release from the Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League.
Legge is a life member and current senior vice commandant of Huntington Detachment 340 Marine Corps League.
The award is presented in recognition of outstanding leadership and guidance in meeting all department and national guidelines, policies and procedures from May 2020 to March 2021.
Legge has served as chairman for his local detachment organizing their annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Program for several years. He serves on the Detachment 340 Honor Guard conducting burial services for fallen Marines in the Tri-State area. He is also active in the Department of West Virginia MCL Hershel ”Woody” Williams Scholarship Foundation and the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation.
For information about the Marine Corps League, visit mcleaguedeptofwv.org.