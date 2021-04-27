The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20201015 Mitchell-Bateman 01.jpg
Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital along Norway Avenue is seen on Oct. 14, 2020, in Huntington. Legionella has been detected in water from two sinks in the hospital's Administration Building, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Tuesday.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — As part of its routine annual water testing for Legionella, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital has detected the bacteria in water from two sinks in the Administration Building, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Tuesday.

The sinks are located in the CEO restroom on the second floor and the former Human Resources break room in the basement.

Approximately 30 employees will be moved from the Administration Building to work from another building or will work from home, if feasible. No buildings where patients are located have been affected.

The hospital has begun the process of installing a new industrial hot water tank and plans to have the whole building tested. Appropriate federal and state agencies have been notified, according to the release.

According to the CDC, Legionella bacteria can cause a serious type of pneumonia (lung infection) called Legionnaires’ disease. Legionella bacteria can also cause a less serious illness called Pontiac fever.

Legionella bacteria are found naturally in freshwater environments, like lakes and streams. The bacteria can become a health concern when they grow and spread in human-made building water systems, like sink faucets. After Legionella grows and multiplies in a building water system, water containing Legionella can spread in droplets small enough for people to breathe in. People can get Legionnaires’ disease or Pontiac fever when they breathe in small droplets of water in the air that contain the bacteria.

Most healthy people exposed to the bacteria do not get sick.

Reporter Taylor Stuck can be reached at tstuck@hdmediallc.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

