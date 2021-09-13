Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital along Norway Avenue is seen on Oct. 14, 2020, in Huntington. Legionella has been detected in water from two sinks in the hospital's Administration Building, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Tuesday.
HUNTINGTON — As part of routine screening and because of issues detected in April, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital has detected a recurrence of Legionella bacteria, which is found in water.
The results show the presence of Legionella in the hospital basement level break room and inside the CEO’s office.
People can get Legionnaires’ disease or Pontiac fever when they breathe in small droplets of water in the air that contain the bacteria, according to the CDC.
In April, the hospital replaced all faucets and the hot water heater and installed a recirculation pump. All water sources were tested periodically since then and samples collected following mitigation efforts did not detect Legionella bacteria until recent verification testing was conducted.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health, said the facility, which is operated by DHHR, is addressing the issue according to recommended procedures. The two areas will be resampled and flushed.
Since there is not a risk to the public, the buildings will remain open during the assessment and correction period.
