CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate’s Health and Human Resources Committee entertained a bill Thursday that would make it more difficult to operate programs proven to slow such diseases and save lives.
Senate Bill 334 would create a licensure program mandatory for any harm reduction program looking to operate in the state. To be licensed, a program would need letters of support from the county commission, sheriff and health officer of any county they intend to operate in.
The bill also would keep any program running a syringe service program — a tool proven through years of worldwide research to decrease disease spread and lessen drug use habits — from receiving any state-funded support.
Syringe service programs in operation would be required to implement a 1:1 exchange ratio, meaning the number of syringes a person returns dictates how many they receive. They would require an ID from every client. Syringes would be tagged with serial numbers tied back to the program they originated in.
All of these measures go against the advice of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and programs run in this fashion are not proven to decrease disease spread nearly as much as needs-based programs, where there are low access barriers and syringes are given on a needs basis.
Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, is the lead sponsor of the bill, which is a re-imagining of legislation he introduced in previous years that would have outright banned the operation of syringe programs in the state.
As he presented his bill to the committee Thursday, Tarr spoke at length about needle litter and needle-stick injuries, which he said he believes pose a risk to the public at large.
Many in West Virginia share this belief and fear, but Dr. Judith Feinberg, professor of behavioral medicine and infectious diseases at the West Virginia University School of Medicine, said it is often unfounded.
“There is a wealth of evidence that shows that the popular concerns about syringe programs are not supported,” Feinberg said.
No entity in West Virginia tracks needle-stick injuries among the public.
Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, who is a radiologist and chairs the Senate health committee, said Thursday the point of this bill is accountability.
“(We want) to keep these programs in place, to help so many people and prevent infectious disease, but to hold them accountable and have rules associated with the programs,” Maroney said.
But other doctors and medical experts invited to testify on the bill Thursday disagreed.
“I think this bill will effectively close down needle exchange programs in the state, and I believe it will significantly increase the cost burden to our taxpayers,” said Dr. Kevin Yingling, who practices internal medicine in Huntington. “I understood the massive threats (of needle litter) stated by (Tarr), but I believe this bill does not address those threats, and don’t see this as a solution to his concern.”
Yingling said, if there is a concern about needle litter, there needs to be something done about disposal. In Morgantown, where Milan Puskar Health Right runs a needs-based syringe program, the city installed disposal bins to address litter, and officials say they’ve seen increases in proper needle disposals.
Studies also show that places running needs-based programs actually see less needle litter in communities, as there is an incentive for people who use them to pick them up for returns.
It’s unclear how much training first responders across the state, such as police officers and refuse workers who tend to encounter more needles in public places than those in other professions, are given on the proper handling and disposal of syringes and other “sharps.”
While all of the experts invited to testify on this bill Thursday spoke on the severity of the growing HIV cases, the language within the proposed legislation does little to address how programs run under such stringent restrictions would succeed in lessening disease if they are difficult to run, limited on funding and inaccessible for many who need them.
Also not yet included in the bill is an appropriate fiscal note from the state health department on how much implementing this law would cost the state.
“The lifetime cost of treating HIV is $510,000 (per case),” Yingling, who also served as the dean of Marshall University’s School of Pharmacy, said. “That cost will be burdened onto the taxpayers of West Virginia.”
According to the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, it will cost more than $47 million in taxpayer money to treat every Kanawha County resident who was diagnosed with HIV or hepatitis in 2019 alone.
Health officials across the state — and those at the CDC — agree that cases for HIV and hepatitis C, as well as hepatitis B and endocarditis, will continue to rise if there is not swift action, and the costs associated with them also will increase.
SB 334 will be back with the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee on Tuesday, where legislators can add amendments and vote on it.