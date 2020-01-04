Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Showers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. Morning high of 50F with temps falling to near 40. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.