CHARLESTON — A group of Republicans in the West Virginia Legislature launched a new Labor Caucus on Monday.

The West Virginia Republican Labor Caucus will focus on supporting and advancing legislation that improves and strengthens worker requirements throughout the state, caucus Chairman Evan Worrell, R-Cabell, said in a news release.

The caucus consists of at least 20 lawmakers from the Senate and House of Delegates.

Work to establish the caucus has been ongoing, but the time was right for such a caucus with $6 billion coming to West Virginia through the $1 trillion infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden on Monday, Worrell said.

“We need to make sure we’re supporting contractors and our West Virginia workers,” Worrell said. “We have seen, unfortunately, some legislation passed that hinders worker requirements, so we felt that we needed to come together and create a group that supported West Virginia workers.”

One early goal of the caucus is to reinstate prevailing wage in West Virginia, Worrell said.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media.

@laciepierson on Twitter.

