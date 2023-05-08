HUNTINGTON — Forty-five counties reported having a critical teacher shortage and requested extending contracts for retired teachers aiding with subbing, a state Department of Education representative told the Pensions and Retirement Joint Committee on Sunday.
Michele Blatt, deputy superintendent of schools for the West Virginia Department of Education, briefed the committee on the necessity of allowing retired teachers to work more than the formerly allotted 140 days due to a critical need shortage.
Blatt said for the 2022-23 school year, the majority of West Virginia counties submitted critical need policies and there were 248 applications to retain a retired teacher for longer than the 140 days.
“To give you a little idea, for this school year, we had 45 counties, including our West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind and our Schools of Diversion and Transition, that submitted policies that were approved by the board,” Blast said. “We’ve received 248 affidavits, so we currently have 248 employees working beyond the 140 days, and the majority of the affidavits this year are for special education and elementary education.”
Blatt also recounted some of the stipulations with receiving critical need status, which include the requirement that in order for a county to claim they have a critical need, they have to outline specific positions or schools that need teachers, and there have to be no other qualified teachers or applicants for that position.
Even after the role is filled by the teacher or staff deemed a critical need, the job stays posted as vacant, and applicants can continue to apply and would replace the critical need teacher if hired.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams also spoke to the Joint Committee Sunday about pensions and walked committee members through the steps Huntington took from a serious budget issue to now decreasing taxes and increasing revenue, he said.
“Instead of being the example of how not to run a pension system, we’re the example of how a city can respond and make hard decisions and be able to stabilize ourselves,” he said.
Williams said after legislation that gave cities the option of closing their existing retirement plans to new hires and refinancing those plans over a 40-year period to pay off their unfunded liabilities and placed new hires in a retirement plan similar to benefits offered to emergency medical services employees was passed, it took years to get caught up.
Between August 2017 and June 2019, pensions were caught up with by paying more than $25.7 million, and every payment has been paid on time since.
Williams said without the city changing its pension plan, the city of Huntington’s pension obligations were set to cost more than 40% of Huntington’s general fund budget and would’ve threatened the city to be near bankruptcy within a few years.
Since 2013, the fire pension fund has increased from $13,522,855 to $38,838,464, and the police pension fund increased from $22,413,615 to $46,695,916.
Williams said in addition to catching up on the pension payments, the city has also worked to improve investments, changed health care plans and made other “difficult decisions.”
“The reality is that you have to be able to make — in a municipality, if you’re going to choose to have your own pensions — you’ve got to be determined to make the right and the hard decisions. That’s why we get elected, to make the difficult decisions,” he said.
Williams also thanked the Legislature for allowing the city to make changes and thanked those locally who helped during the transition.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
