HUNTINGTON — Forty-five counties reported having a critical teacher shortage and requested extending contracts for retired teachers aiding with subbing, a state Department of Education representative told the Pensions and Retirement Joint Committee on Sunday.

Michele Blatt, deputy superintendent of schools for the West Virginia Department of Education, briefed the committee on the necessity of allowing retired teachers to work more than the formerly allotted 140 days due to a critical need shortage.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

