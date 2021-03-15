CHARLESTON — A bill aimed at getting more specialty care physicians in the state is awaiting the signature of Gov. Jim Justice.
Senate Bill 372 permits the West Virginia Board of Medicine to give medical licenses to physicians who have trained outside of the United States. The legislation was completed Tuesday after the Senate accepted changes made by the House of Delegates.
Currently, you must have trained in the U.S., Puerto Rico or Canada and have one year of clinical training, or have two years of clinical training if the medical training was outside of the countries. The bill would give the board discretion to approve licenses of those who have done little to no clinical training in those three countries.
Originating in the Senate Health Committee, chair Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, said the need for the bill came to his attention by someone trying to practice in the state.
“A real life example is, there is a massive shortage of urologists in this country,” Maroney said during a February committee meeting. “Urologists are in the highest demand of any physician since I started my career. We have one and a half serving 600,000 people in the Upper Ohio Valley. There’s a urologist, he did med school and his training outside of the country. Because his fellowship was not accredited, for whatever reason ... He passes his boards and has a license in Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio but he can’t work in Wheeling because he can’t get a license. That’s a big deal. As a matter of fact, if this bill doesn’t pass, he’s going to go work for the Cleveland Clinic.”
Maroney said he heard three or four other similar stories when the issue was brought to his attention and he started researching.
Jamie Alley, deputy director and general counsel for the Board of Medicine, said the bill puts West Virginia more in line with other states.
“This situation we have found, and what this bill addresses, is we have found sometimes we get applications from people who did not only their medical education but their initial training outside the United States, and they did their fellowships here,” Alley said. “Fellowships in urology and ophthalmology don’t get accredited the same way as some other fellowships do so this would provide discretion like other states have, like Ohio, to consider other training that can’t be accredited but is substantially equivalent.”
Justice can decide to sign the bill into law, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature.