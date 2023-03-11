CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates approved creation of the Charter School Stimulus Fund on Friday, legislation that would allow public charter schools to apply to the state’s Professional Charter School Board for up to $300,000 to help cover start-up costs.
The bill now heads to Gov. Jim Justice for his consideration.
Specifically, Senate Bill 47 would create a non-expiring revenue fund that sets aside state, federal and private monies for grants to aid public charter schools, which cannot charge tuition, with start-up costs, including building renovations and school bus purchases.
Under the bill, public charter schools would be eligible for an initial grant of $300,000 before or during the first year of operation, an amount that would be reimbursed to the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board with 10% annual interest. If a recipient charter school isn’t able to begin operating within 30 months, a supplementary grant of $100,000 would also be made available.
The fund would be annually appropriated by legislators and administered by the charter school board according to state Board of Education rules outlining eligibility and defining financial need.
The bill passed in the Senate 32-1 on Feb. 18.
“One of the things we did back in 2021, we forgot to do was help these schools actually open, give them a fund so they can open,” Delegate Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson, said.
Under the existing formula, 90% of the state’s per-pupil total basic foundation allowance follows a student from his or her county school system to charter school, complicating budgeting and planning for traditional public schools facing teacher shortages and declining enrollment. Traditional public schools are more stringently regulated than their charter school peers, which can be governed by unelected boards.
“We are setting up a system where not only are we eroding public education, we’re going to tilt the hand toward charter schools,” Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell said. “Now if we want it to be equal, we would make sure they could only receive monies from private institutions and not more money from the state.”
The number of charter schools operating in the state is capped at 10. Two brick-and-mortar and two virtual charter schools are currently fully up and running. Proponents as Clark and Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, feel a legislatively induced problem with the launch of the physical schools could be fixed by the bill.
“The issue at hand was they were supposed to receive about 90% of the student basic formula, in the first year those two schools did not,” Ellington said. “They only received about $4,200 instead of around $9,000 or $10,000, so they had to work with that appropriation. They made due with what they had to do.”
Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy, in Jefferson County, is one of the two brick-and-mortar public charter schools. According to charter school board executive director James Paul, the school is projecting a seven-figure deficit in its first year, primarily as a result of higher-than-anticipated costs surrounding a high number of special-needs students. An education service provider is covering the operating deficit while the school works on a plan to balance its budget.
Paul said the other institution, West Virginia Academy, took out a six-figure loan to help cover its start-up costs. It’s located just outside Morgantown and is in its first year of operation.
“I just want to remind everyone these are public charter schools, this is a one-time grant to help these public charter schools get started,” Delegate Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier, said. “So what sits in the desks of these public charter schools? They’re West Virginia kids. I’m hearing in this body right now that kids in the traditional public school system are more important than the kids in the public charter school. I refuse to believe that.”
