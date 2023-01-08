CHARLESTON — Lawmakers will push legislation to provide more resources to teachers for early education and boost the state’s college attainment rates during the upcoming 86th West Virginia Legislature, according to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.
Speaking to members of the press recently, Hanshaw said he is proud of many things as a West Virginian, but he is not proud of the state’s reading and math scores. He said he will support legislation to place assistant teachers in all classrooms in grades one through three.
“We expect to advance a bill out of both chambers this year that brings greater resources to reading and mathematics education at the lower grade levels,” Hanshaw said. “We’ve had that conversation, not only among ourselves but also with the administration, about making sure that we’re putting, we called them teacher’s aides when I was kid, we call them assistant teachers today, in those classrooms and making sure that we have the maximum number of caring adults possible to help kids learn to read.”
The 86th West Virginia Legislature begins Wednesday.
Closing the reading gap is a drive that has already begun internally at the West Virginia Department of Education, according to recent measures by the administration. West Virginia Schools Superintendent David L. Roach recently introduced an early reading initiative to the state Board of Education that places emphasis on phonics and early reading.
The pandemic created a group of third and fourth graders who do not have adequate reading skills, state education officials have said. Those students were in kindergarten and third grade when the outbreak closed schools and interrupted the education system with a forced transition to virtual learning.
“If coronavirus taught us anything over the past couple of years, and it should have taught us many things, among the things I hope it taught us is that we cannot leave education on autopilot,” Hanshaw said. “We cannot hold teachers accountable when we have hamstrung them and not given them opportunities to actively do what they’re trained to do, and that’s teach children. So we want to make sure that we’ve adequately resourced-up our public education system.”
The House also will introduce legislation that would work through the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia and the state’s union trades to allow anyone who has completed a trade apprenticeship to receive an associate’s degree. This will help boost the state’s college attainment rates, which are some of the lowest in the nation.
“I think that number is artificially low. I think that the way we’ve structured our post-secondary education system here in West Virginia keeps that number artificially low,” Hanshaw said.
Many other states have similar programs. Hanshaw cited Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana as an example. Anyone in Indiana who completes a properly structured apprenticeship program receives an associate’s degree, he said.
West Virginia should institute a similar program, Hanshaw said.
“I think the result of that would be an immediate bumping of West Virginia in our national rankings in post-secondary attainment rate,” he said.
Senate President Craig Blair agreed with Hanshaw, saying hundreds of West Virginians would benefit from a similar program.
“I’m one of those people. I’m a master electrician, a master plumber and a refrigeration engineer. I helped design the ice that’s got the hole in the center of it. I could have an associate’s degree. I do not. I have a high school education. It’s a misnomer. I think the people in West Virginia are smart, if not smarter, than most of the rest of the states in this country,” Blair said.
Lawmakers have asked Justice to include funding for the measures they plan to enact in his budget presentation on the first day of the legislative session, Hanshaw said.
“We’ve already met with the governor’s office about making sure that the budget the governor sends to us next Wednesday actually contains funding for the programs we intend to enact. This is a shared priority,” Hanshaw said.
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV
