HUNTINGTON — Huntington Dance Theatre on 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington hosted its “Lemonade Stand Dance Camp” this week for dancers ages 8-12.

Throughout the week, campers took a variety of dance classes in different genres, as well as participating in activities designed to foster self-confidence, goal setting, creativity and entrepreneurship.

