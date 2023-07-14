Norah Gerlach, 10, of Huntington, dances as members of Huntington Dance Theatre perform after setting up a lemonade stand to raise money for their new dressing room on Friday, July 15, 2023, in Huntington.
Norah Gerlach, 10, of Huntington, dances as members of Huntington Dance Theatre perform after setting up a lemonade stand to raise money for their new dressing room on Friday, July 15, 2023, in Huntington.
Dylan Jamison, 10, of Huntington, prepares an order for a customer as Huntington Dance Theatre sets up a lemonade stand to raise money for their new dressing room on Friday, July 15, 2023, in Huntington.
Kay Stevens, director of Huntington Dance Theatre, and Sebastian Chaffins, 1, spend time together as she helps set up a lemonade stand to raise money for the new dressing room on Friday, July 15, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington Dance Theatre on 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington hosted its “Lemonade Stand Dance Camp” this week for dancers ages 8-12.
Throughout the week, campers took a variety of dance classes in different genres, as well as participating in activities designed to foster self-confidence, goal setting, creativity and entrepreneurship.
