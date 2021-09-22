HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan said Tuesday that the county has closed on the sale of the Robert Newlon Airport property near Lesage.
The sale closing took place Monday and came following several months of debate and negotiations. It was sold for $200,000 to Robert Newlon Airport Inc., which is owned by Carl Bailey, owner of the Fly In Cafe at the airport. Bailey began managing the airport in 2006.
“We are glad for him to have it, and wish him well,” Morgan said.
Bailey had declined to purchase the property in earlier negotiations, but agreed last month to purchase it after the commission voted to move forward with litigation over the leases the county had with Bailey.
Bailey said Tuesday that the airport is now a private airstrip.
“It is no longer a public airstrip, so unfortunately the state of West Virginia no longer has a public-owned grass airstrip,” he said. “(I) suppose the county proved one thing — that a lease is worthless when a government agency decides it wants something their way.”
Morgan said while commissioners agreed that the things Bailey did at the property had benefits for the county, the terms he was operating under were not covered under the original intent of the leases.
“The original intent was to correct certain deficiencies in the leases that left the county not sufficiently covered by insurance and having another corporation on county property without approval,” Morgan said. “We could not come to a constructive agreement, so selling the property was the best way to resolve the issues.”
In June, the commission passed a resolution that sought to shut down two businesses on the property they claimed were operating illegally and without approval.
Bailey continued to claim the leases were valid, and the arguments continued until last month when an agreement was reached by both sides.
“There is no constructive reason to rehash this debate,” said Thomas Scarr, a Huntington attorney representing Bailey, after the agreement was reached. “We are glad to have finally reached this point.”
Morgan said the commission is exploring particular use of the $200,000, instead of just placing the money in the general account.
“We would like to look at something for economic development or something like that,” he said.
No decisions have been made, Morgan added.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
