HUNTINGTON — Thirty-four positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in students on Marshall University’s campus in Huntington since classes began last month.
According to the university’s report on cases to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, 23 students and three staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus the week of Aug. 23-29 — the first week of classes. The university this week received the last results of the campus-wide testing that was conducted when students returned to campus, and the report also noted the Physical Therapy program experienced an increase of positive cases.
Of the students who tested positive during the first week of classes, three were out-of-state residents. In addition, there were 51 in-state students and 18 out-of-state students in quarantine or isolation off-campus.
Quarantine means separation from the community of a person who has been exposed to COVID-19. Isolation means a person has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being kept separate from others.
After the initial cases were confirmed during the first week of classes, the university reported 11 new positive cases the following week. As of Thursday, more than 100 students are quarantined.
There are approximately 6,000 students registered for at least one face-to-face class this semester, including about 700 medical, pharmacy and physical therapy students. The university has a positivity rate of less than 1%.
Daily randomized surveillance testing began on campus this week.
Statewide in West Virginia, there were 209 new positive cases reported Thursday, for a total of 12,017, and three new deaths: an 80-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old woman from Kanawha County and an 88-year-old man from Kanawha County. They bring the total fatalities to 257.
Cases per county are: Barbour (35), Berkeley (851), Boone (169), Braxton (9), Brooke (103), Cabell (610), Calhoun (21), Clay (30), Doddridge (14), Fayette (432), Gilmer (19), Grant (145), Greenbrier (113), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (75), Harrison (308), Jackson (219), Jefferson (397), Kanawha (1,809), Lewis (36), Lincoln (127), Logan (536), Marion (234), Marshall (138), Mason (131), McDowell (75), Mercer (355), Mineral (148), Mingo (287), Monongalia (1,547), Monroe (146), Morgan (43), Nicholas (60), Ohio (302), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (142), Putnam (362), Raleigh (399), Randolph (228), Ritchie (9), Roane (37), Summers (22), Taylor (112), Tucker (13), Tyler (15), Upshur (51), Wayne (304), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (327) and Wyoming (75).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 16 new positive cases of COVID-19, with patients being between the ages of 18 and 88. There are 103 active cases out of a total 538. Two new hospitalizations were also reported.
Statewide, 1,121 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 134,086, and 30 new deaths, for a total of 4,354.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday the appointment of Dr. Joan Duwve to serve as the director of the Department of Health. Duwve replaces Dr. Amy Acton, who resigned from the position. Duwve is the former director of public health for South Carolina and received her medical degree from Johns Hopkins University. She is an Ohio native.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported the county’s sixth death related to COVID-19, an 89-year-old woman. Thirteen new positive cases were reported: a 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old man, 24-year-old man, 37-year-old woman, 41-year-old woman, 48-year-old man, 48-year-old woman, 49-year-old man, 53-year-old man and 57-year-old woman, all isolating at home, and an 89-year-old woman, 57-year-old man and 54-year-old man who are in the hospital.
There are 97 active cases in the county out of a total 340.
Statewide, 805 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 54,772, and 22 new deaths, for a total of 1,035.
Gov. Andy Beshear had a special address Thursday evening to honor those who have died of the virus.
There have been 6,343,562 cases of COVID-19 reported across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including 256,159 reported in the past seven days. There have been 190,262 deaths related to the virus.